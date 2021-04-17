IPL 2021, Match 9: MI v SRH - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 champion Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 9 of the tournament on April 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Head to head record (16 matches: MI 8 | SRH 8)

There is no separating these two units when it comes to getting the better of each other. Out of the 16 times they have faced each other, both MI and SRH have eight victories each to their name.

IPL 2021: Unsettled Sunrisers to face confident Mumbai on Saturday

Last IPL meeting

In the last five encounters, MI holds the slightest of advantage winning three matches compared to Hyderabad’s two. Last season, Mumbai won the opening fixture against Hyderabad but in the return fixture, the five-time champion was comprehensively beaten by SRH.

Both teams last faced each other on Nov 4, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. SRH (151/0 in 17.1 overs) beat MI (148/9 in 20 overs).

As the scoreline suggests, it was absolute dominance displayed by the 2016 IPL champion, SRH.

After racking up a total of 150 runs on the board, MI knew it had to dish out its best bowling to stop the SRH batting lineup. However, MI miserably failed as David Warner (81*) and Wriddhiman Saha (58*) stitched a brilliant opening partnership of 151 runs and chased down the target comfortably.

This 10 wicket-win over MI was SRH’s third straight win, which was even sweeter because it secured a play-off position for the team.

MI secured its third win of the season by beating SRH in the first leg on Oct 4, 2020, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. MI (208/5 in 20 overs) beat SRH (174/7 in 20 overs).

After losing skipper Rohit Sharma in the first over, the situation was looking dim for Mumbai. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock added stability to the innings for a while before Yadav was dismissed in the sixth over.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard added 41 runs between the 16 and 19 over before Krunal Pandya powered the innings with 20 runs (6,4,4,6) off the last four deliveries of the innings as MI posted 208/5 on the board. MI then comfortably restricted the Sunrisers by 34 runs to take home the two points.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. David Warner (SRH: 2014- Present) 488 2. Shikhar Dhawan (SRH: 2013-2018) 436 3. Kieron Pollard (MI: 2010-Present) 383 Rank Bowler Wickets taken 1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2014-Present) 16 2. Lasith Malinga (MI: 2008-2020) 13 3. Siddharth Kaul (SRH: 2016- Present) 12

Top performers last season