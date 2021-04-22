IPL 2021: Morgan fined Rs 12 lakh for KKR's slow over-rate against CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined INR 12 Lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

In what was a high-scoring thrilling contest at the Wankhede Stadium, KKR lost by 18 runs. Batting first, CSK posted a mammoth 220/3 in 20 overs and then managed to bowl out KKR for 202. This was Morgan's first offence of the season.

IPL 2021 Match 16: RCB vs RR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

"Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 21," IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement read.

IPL 2021: Du Plessis, Chahar help CSK beat KKR and go top

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (24 lakh) while every other member of the playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh - whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while the rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee - whichever is lesser.

Inputs from ANI