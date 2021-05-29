IPL 2021: BCCI confirms UAE will host remainder of tournament in September-October

The remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the September-October window. The Twenty20 (T20) tournament, which was being held across Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad, was suspended on May 4 after multiple cases of Covid-19 among players and staff were detected within the bio-bubble.

In a special general meeting on Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to the state units that the tournament will be shifted out of India "on account of the monsoon season" in the country.

The entirety of the 2020 season was conducted in the UAE behind closed doors.

There are concerns over the availability of overseas players for the rest of the tournament, however.

England cricketers will not be allowed for the IPL as it clashes with international assignments, said Ashley Giles, cricket director, England and Wales Cricket Board.

The franchises have already sought clarity on the availability of Australian and New Zealand players. And BCCI insiders claim the top brass is in regular conversation with the overseas boards to work out a plan.

“There will be further discussions on the bubble-to-bubble transfers and other protocols. Overall, the idea is to formally decide on the venue and the date for the IPL and also discuss a thing or two about the T20 World Cup,” a board insider said.

The BCCI SGM further authorised the office bearers to seek an extension of time from the ICC to take an appropriate call on the hosting of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.