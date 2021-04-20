IPL 2021: Shocked to see no dew and ball turning, says Samson after defeat to CSK

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson was surprised to see the amount of turn during his team's chase in the defeat to Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali claimed five wickets in the space of four overs to derail the Royals as they lost by 45 runs.

"I think it was a good score to chase down, but we lost too many wickets in the middle," said Samson. "I think our bowlers bowled really well but they batted very deep. Maybe 10-15 runs extra conceded in the end.

"We never expected that [the spinners]. The dew didn't come, the ball was turning and that was a bit shocking to see."

Royals have now lost two out of their three matches.

Looking ahead, Samson said, "I think it's very important to maintain a good composure throughout the tournament. This format demands scoring runs at a high risk rate. Sakariya has been doing really well. We've lost but definitely there are positives."

Royals next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.