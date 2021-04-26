Home IPL News IPL 2021 Match 21: PBKS vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS: In the last five IPL games between the two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders has dominated Punjab Kings, winning four times compared to PBKS' one. Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 07:46 IST Punjab Kings (R) has squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders 27 times in the Indian Premier League, holding a 9-18 win-loss record (File Photo). - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 26 April, 2021 07:46 IST Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the 2014 season's runner-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in match 21 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - PBKS 9 | KKR 18)Kolkata has faced off against Punjab 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a whopping 18-9 win-loss advantage.RECENT FORM:In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders have dominated the Kings, winning four times. KKR and PBKS shared a victory each when they met last season. RELATED | Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK During match 24 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, half-centuries from Shubman Gill (57 off 47) and Dinesh Karthik (58 off 29) guided Kolkata to an unlikely two-run victory over Punjab, which was cruising towards the target of 165 when openers KL Rahul (74 off 58) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) were in the middle. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for KKR as he took 3/29 in four overs.During the reverse fixture in Sharjah, the fifties from Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh helped PBKS (150/2) to a pretty comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Knight Riders (149/9) with seven balls in hand. Mohammed Shami claimed a three-wicket haul for the Kings.TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.Gautam GambhirKKR: 2011-174922.Robin UthappaKKR: 2014-194383.Wriddhiman SahaPBKS: 2014-17322RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Sunil NarineKKR: 2012-Present282.Umesh YadavKKR: 2014-17143.Piyush ChawlaKKR: 2014-1914 STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored1.K. L. RahulPBKS6702.Shubman Gill KKR4403.Mayank AgarwalPBKS424RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken1.Mohammed ShamiPBKS202.Varun ChakravarthyKKR173.Ravi BishnoiPBKS12 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.