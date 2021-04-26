IPL 2021 Match 21: PBKS vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the 2014 season's runner-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in match 21 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - PBKS 9 | KKR 18)

Kolkata has faced off against Punjab 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a whopping 18-9 win-loss advantage.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders have dominated the Kings, winning four times. KKR and PBKS shared a victory each when they met last season.

RELATED | Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

During match 24 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, half-centuries from Shubman Gill (57 off 47) and Dinesh Karthik (58 off 29) guided Kolkata to an unlikely two-run victory over Punjab, which was cruising towards the target of 165 when openers KL Rahul (74 off 58) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) were in the middle. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for KKR as he took 3/29 in four overs.

During the reverse fixture in Sharjah, the fifties from Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh helped PBKS (150/2) to a pretty comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Knight Riders (149/9) with seven balls in hand. Mohammed Shami claimed a three-wicket haul for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):

Rank Best Batsmen Team Runs Scored 1. Gautam Gambhir KKR: 2011-17 492 2. Robin Uthappa KKR: 2014-19 438 3. Wriddhiman Saha PBKS: 2014-17 322 Rank Best Bowlers Team Wickets taken 1. Sunil Narine KKR: 2012-Present 28 2. Umesh Yadav KKR: 2014-17 14 3. Piyush Chawla KKR: 2014-19 14

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):