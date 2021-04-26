IPL News

IPL 2021 Match 21: PBKS vs KKR - Head-to-head record, highest run-getters, top wicket-takers

IPL 2021, KKR vs PBKS: In the last five IPL games between the two teams, Kolkata Knight Riders has dominated Punjab Kings, winning four times compared to PBKS' one.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 April, 2021 07:46 IST
KKR vs KXIP

Punjab Kings (R) has squared off against Kolkata Knight Riders 27 times in the Indian Premier League, holding a 9-18 win-loss record (File Photo).   -  BCCI/IPL

Two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the 2014 season's runner-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in match 21 of the 2021 IPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: (27 MATCHES - PBKS 9 | KKR 18)

Kolkata has faced off against Punjab 27 times in the IPL since 2008, holding a whopping 18-9 win-loss advantage.

RECENT FORM:

In the last five encounters between the two sides, the Knight Riders have dominated the Kings, winning four times. KKR and PBKS shared a victory each when they met last season.

During match 24 of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi, half-centuries from Shubman Gill (57 off 47) and Dinesh Karthik (58 off 29) guided Kolkata to an unlikely two-run victory over Punjab, which was cruising towards the target of 165 when openers KL Rahul (74 off 58) and Mayank Agarwal (56 off 39) were in the middle. Prasidh Krishna was the star with the ball for KKR as he took 3/29 in four overs.

During the reverse fixture in Sharjah, the fifties from Chris Gayle and Mandeep Singh helped PBKS (150/2) to a pretty comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Knight Riders (149/9) with seven balls in hand. Mohammed Shami claimed a three-wicket haul for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THIS FIXTURE (2008-20):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.Gautam GambhirKKR: 2011-17492
2.Robin UthappaKKR: 2014-19438
3.Wriddhiman SahaPBKS: 2014-17322
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Sunil NarineKKR: 2012-Present28
2.Umesh YadavKKR: 2014-1714
3.Piyush ChawlaKKR: 2014-1914

 

STARS FROM LAST SEASON (IPL 2020):

RankBest BatsmenTeamRuns Scored
1.K. L. RahulPBKS670
2.Shubman Gill KKR440
3.Mayank AgarwalPBKS424
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets taken
1.Mohammed ShamiPBKS20
2.Varun ChakravarthyKKR17
3.Ravi BishnoiPBKS12