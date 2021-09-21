PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep becomes third youngest to have clinched a fifer in IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh on Tuesday became the third youngest bowler at 22 years and 228 days to have finished with a five-wicket haul in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game behind Jaydev Unadkat (21y 204d in 2013) and Alzarri Joseph (22y 168d in 2019).

He has now also got the third most wickets (11) among Indians in the last two seasons in the death overs after Mohammed Shami (17) and Jasprit Bumrah (13).

In the game against Rajasthan Royals, Arshdeep managed to take the scalps of Evin Lewis, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Chetan Sakariya and Kartik Tyagi to finish with impressive figures of 5/32.

FOLLOW | PBKS vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2021 Live: KL Rahul, Mayank begin Punjab 186 chase; Arshdeep picks five wickets

This is now the fourth best performance by an uncapped Indian player in the league after Ankit Rajpoot (5/14), Varun Chakaravarthy (5/20) and Harshal Patel (5/27).

Not just that, the only other bowler before Arshdeep to claim five wickets in the tournament against Rajasthan is his coach at PBKS, Anil Kumble, who had returned with 5/5 in IPL 2009.