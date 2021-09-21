Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2021 Live: Samson's RR, KL Rahul's PBKS playing XIs in focus; Toss at 7PM

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the IPL 2021 encounter between KL Rahul's Punjab Kings and Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals from Dubai.

6:48PM IST: With Markram and Rashid both making their debuts, is Gayle still making the XI tonight, folks?

Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid and Aiden Markram are all set to make their debut for @PunjabKingsIPL #PBKSvRR #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/FugKDrQpub — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2021

6:42PM IST: Team news from the Punjab camp: Ishan Porel, Aiden Markram and Adil Rashid make their IPL debuts.

6:32PM IST: Team news: Evin Lewis will make his RR debut.

Lewis in CPL 2021: 11 innings, 421 runs, 38 sixes!

6:30PM IST: Livingstone to the broadcaster:Preparation has been going on alright. Thankfully I’m coming on the back of some cricket. So it feels good. There was six days quarantine and three days training. Perfect build up really. ( I’m really enjoying my cricket. I have always said that I play my best cricket when I’m enjoying myself. The last two or three months have been really good for me. We do have enough talent, the replacements are good players. We will be obviously miss the three world class English stars but I think we have a lot of quality. It will be really hard to pick four overseas from the quality we have got. Our main priority is to obviously make the playoffs.

Liam Livingstone will be a key player for Rajasthan. - SPORTZPICS

6:16PM IST: Scorching hot conditions at Dubai. How will PBKS suit itself for the evening?

Who will KL, Jumbo pick as its four overseas options tonight? - SPORTZPICS

6:03PM IST: Numbers Game

KL Rahul needs 22 runs to become second fastest to 3000 IPL runs behind Gayle (75). Rahul has played 79 innings.

Gayle needs 50 to become second fastest to 5000 IPL runs behind Warner (135). Gayle has played 139 innings.

Gayle needs 8 sixes to become the first player to hit 100-plus sixes for two teams.

Punjab Kings has hit 57 sixes and is in second place this season. It is followed by Rajasthan which has smashed 52 sixes.

Most sixes in Powerplay (all T20s): Chris Gayle (PBKS) - 248, Evin Lewis (RR) - 149



5:30PM IST: Will a Gayle-storm get it rolling for Punjab tonight?

RED ALERT: The weatherman predicts a severe Gaylestorm may hit Dubai later tonight! #IPL2021 #PBKSvRR #HBDUniverseBoss pic.twitter.com/TE3QdFL3wL — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 21, 2021

Match Preview

IPL's perennial underdogs - Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals - are back to begin their second leg of the 2021 campaign in Dubai. And well, it begins in an excitingly poised clash against each other.

Mumbai Indians' humbling defeat to Chennai followed by a massive loss for Royal Challenges Bangalore against Kolkata, has split open the chances for the bottom half (SRH, miles apart) to sneak into the rat-race.

With just two points separating MI (4th), KKR (5th), RR (6th) and PBKS (7th), KL Rahul and Sanju Samson will be aware of what's on offer with a fine outing on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium. The wicket has behaved a bit tacky in the first game and with plenty of powerhouse material on offer for both Punjab and Rajasthan, we could be in for a different reel altogether.

Punjab's batting continues to largely hinge on its skipper Rahul. Birthday boy Chris Gayle should make the cut for the XI too and his West Indian compatriot Nicholas Pooran will also be in the spotlight. Pooran's torrid season witnessed a bizarre start - with four ducks in six innings.

PBKS vs RR Span: 2008-2021 Matches: 22 Won: PBKS - 10, RR - 12 HS (PBKS) vs RR: 223 LS (PBKS) vs RR: 124 HS (RR) vs PBKS: 226 LS (RR) vs PBKS: 112



On the other hand, Rajasthan will pin its hopes on the might of a fiery Liam Livingstone and an in-form Evin Lewis to ease the pressure on an under-fire Sanju Samson. The bowling departments of both sides have seen a fine upgrade too. PBKS will have the choice of Nathan Ellis who might take the second seamer's spot behind Mohammed Shami. Windies all-rounder Fabian Allen and leg-spinner Adil Rashid may also come into the mix.

RR's pace attack will be led by Chris Morris who had a fine start to the season in April. With Chetan Sakariya offering the left-arm option, Samson might be tempted to pick Proteas' star Tabraiz Shamsi ahead of Mustafizur Rahman for the evening.

Where to watch today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between PBKS and RR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads