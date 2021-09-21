IPL News

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021: KL Rahul becomes second fastest to 3000 Indian Premier League runs

RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Rahul reached the mark with two monstrous sixes.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Dubai 21 September, 2021 22:02 IST
KL Rahul

FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul   -  Sportzpics for IPL

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul in a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday got past 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul reached the milestone with two monstrous sixes in his 80th IPL innings. He is now the second fastest cricketer to have made the mark behind his teammate Chris Gayle. The Jamaican batsman had taken only 75 innings.

David Warner (94 innings) and Suresh Raina (103 innings) complete the top four.

