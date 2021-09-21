IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021: KL Rahul becomes second fastest to 3000 Indian Premier League runs RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Rahul reached the mark with two monstrous sixes. Team Sportstar Dubai 21 September, 2021 22:02 IST FILE PHOTO: Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Dubai 21 September, 2021 22:02 IST Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul in a match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Tuesday got past 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).Rahul reached the milestone with two monstrous sixes in his 80th IPL innings. He is now the second fastest cricketer to have made the mark behind his teammate Chris Gayle. The Jamaican batsman had taken only 75 innings.READ | PBKS vs RR: Arshdeep becomes third youngest to have clinched a fifer in IPL David Warner (94 innings) and Suresh Raina (103 innings) complete the top four. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :