IPL News PBKS vs RR, IPL Today's Match live Playing XI updates: Can Livingstone, Lewis make a difference for RR? RR vs PBKS, IPL 2021: Catch updates of today's playing 11 updates from the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 September, 2021 12:16 IST In the absence of several big guns, Liam Livingstone has a chance to shine for the Royals. - G.P. Sampath Kumar Team Sportstar Last Updated: 21 September, 2021 12:16 IST PBKS will resume its bid to jump into the top four as it takes on RR which is placed sixth on the table on Tuesday.Here's a look at the likely XIs for the match scheduled to take place in Dubai.Predicted Playing 11Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan/Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed ShamiRajasthan Royals XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi. Where to watch IPL 2021 today's match?The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.IPL Phase 2 full squadsPunjab Kings (PBKS) Team SquadKL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Aiden Markram, Nathan Ellis, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Jalaj Saxena, Moises Henriques, Prabhsimran Singh, Mandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep SinghRajasthan Royals (RR) Team SquadEvin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Glenn Phillips, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh