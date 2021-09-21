PBKS vs RR, IPL Today's Match live Playing XI updates: Can Livingstone, Lewis make a difference for RR?

PBKS will resume its bid to jump into the top four as it takes on RR which is placed sixth on the table on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the likely XIs for the match scheduled to take place in Dubai.

Predicted Playing 11

Punjab Kings Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle/Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan/Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Liam Livingstone, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman/Tabraiz Shamsi.





Where to watch IPL 2021 today's match?

The IPL 2021 match between RCB and KKR will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming will be available on Hotstar.