IPL News

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone flies back home due to bio-bubble fatigue

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' overseas recruit Liam Livingstone has flown back home late on Monday due to bubble fatigue 'accumulated over the past year'.

20 April, 2021 22:52 IST

Liam Livingstone dud not feature in any IPL games this year. (File picture)   -  R.V. Moorthy

The franchise confirmed the development and said that it respects his decision and will continue supporting the cricketer in any way it can.