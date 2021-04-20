Home IPL News IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' Liam Livingstone flies back home due to bio-bubble fatigue IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals' overseas recruit Liam Livingstone has flown back home late on Monday due to bubble fatigue 'accumulated over the past year'. Team Sportstar 20 April, 2021 22:52 IST Liam Livingstone dud not feature in any IPL games this year. (File picture) - R.V. Moorthy Team Sportstar 20 April, 2021 22:52 IST Rajasthan Royals' overseas recruit Liam Livingstone has flown back home late on Monday due to bubble fatigue 'accumulated over the past year'.The franchise confirmed the development and said that it respects his decision and will continue supporting the cricketer in any way it can. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.