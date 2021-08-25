IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Tabraiz Shamsi

Rajasthan Royals has roped in South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL 2021, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19. He will replace Andrew Tye.

Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the No.1 T20I bowler at the moment, will certainly strengthen its bowling unit. Shamsi had earlier played in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, and will now join with his national teammates for the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka.