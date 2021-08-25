Home IPL News IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals ropes in Tabraiz Shamsi Rajasthan Royals has roped in South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL 2021, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19. He will replace Andrew Tye. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 18:25 IST Shamsi is the top-ranked spinner in T20Is. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 25 August, 2021 18:25 IST Rajasthan Royals has roped in South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for the remainder of IPL 2021, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19. He will replace Andrew Tye.Tabraiz Shamsi, who is the No.1 T20I bowler at the moment, will certainly strengthen its bowling unit. Shamsi had earlier played in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, and will now join with his national teammates for the upcoming bilateral series against Sri Lanka. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :