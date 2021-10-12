IPL News

Maxwell hits back at 'horrible people' for 'spreading abuse' following RCB's defeat

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator clash on Monday.

12 October, 2021 11:14 IST

Post RCB's defeat to KKR, the Australian all-rounder thanked the fans but also slammed a section for spreading abuse.   -  Sportzpics

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday hit back on social media trolls following his team's defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Hours after the game, Maxwell thanked fans for their support but also lashed out on trolls for "spreading abuse".

 

Virat Kohli's captaincy era in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Monday after RCB suffered a wicket loss against KKR in the Eliminator.

 

