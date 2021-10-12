IPL 2021 IPL News IPL News Maxwell hits back at 'horrible people' for 'spreading abuse' following RCB's defeat The Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator clash on Monday. ANI 12 October, 2021 11:14 IST Post RCB's defeat to KKR, the Australian all-rounder thanked the fans but also slammed a section for spreading abuse. - Sportzpics ANI 12 October, 2021 11:14 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Glenn Maxwell on Tuesday hit back on social media trolls following his team's defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Hours after the game, Maxwell thanked fans for their support but also lashed out on trolls for "spreading abuse". pic.twitter.com/eKQRU3h2XP— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) October 11, 2021 pic.twitter.com/bOwSnswXp5— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) October 11, 2021 Virat Kohli's captaincy era in the Indian Premier League (IPL) came to an end on Monday after RCB suffered a wicket loss against KKR in the Eliminator. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :