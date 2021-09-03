IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant set to remain Delhi Capitals captain for last part of the league

The Delhi Capitals management has more or less decided to persist with star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the franchise for the remainder of the Indian Premier League starting on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates.

Pant was appointed captain of the Capitals at the start of the season after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer, under whom the team reached finals for the first time in the last edition, was out due to a horrific shoulder dislocation that required a surgery.

A senior BCCI source, who is privy to developments in the IPL franchises, informed PTI that an announcement is a mere formality as the dashing keeper-batsman is the first choice for the franchise.

It will be interesting to see what kind of equation Pant and Iyer will have as captain and senior player in this Delhi set-up.

ALSO READ | India vs England LIVE Score 4th Test, Day 2 updates: England in the lead as Pope, Moeen rebuild

For Pant, this IPL will also be a vehicle to return back to form after what has been a nightmare of an English summer with the willow.

A good IPL is just the kind of boost Pant will need going into the T20 World Cup to be held in the same country.

For Iyer, the processes that he set in place as captain and became a recipe for DC's amazing turnaround will motivate to produce a stellar show.

Delhi Capitals is currently leading the table with 12 points from eight games, followed by CSK in second place with 10 points and RCB in third due to inferior net run-rate.