Home IPL News Delhi Capitals' Nortje tests positive for Covid-19: reports Nortje is the second Delhi player after allrounder Axar Patel to test positive for Covid-19. Any player who tests positive needs to first isolate for at least 10 days, and then have two negative reports before joining the team. Team Sportstar 14 April, 2021 14:59 IST Delhi Capitals pacer has Anrich Nortje has tested for Covid-19. - Sportzpics / BCCI Team Sportstar 14 April, 2021 14:59 IST Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine, according to media reports.Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Nortje were instrumental in the Capitals' march to the IPL final last year with 52 wickets between them. The South African duo landed in Mumbai on April 6 and underwent quarantine for a week. They missed the opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium, which Delhi won comfortably. Rishabh Pant has match-winning qualities like Kohli, Williamson - Ponting Nortje is the second Delhi player after allrounder Axar Patel to test positive for Covid-19. Any player who tests positive needs to first isolate for at least 10 days, and then have two negative reports before joining the team. Mumbai Indians' scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More, RCB's Daniel Sams and Devdutt Paddikal had earlier tested positive. However, Padikkal has linked up with the squad in Chennai after a negative COVID-19 result. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.