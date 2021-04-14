Delhi Capitals' Nortje tests positive for Covid-19: reports

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje has tested positive for Covid-19 while in quarantine, according to media reports.

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Nortje were instrumental in the Capitals' march to the IPL final last year with 52 wickets between them. The South African duo landed in Mumbai on April 6 and underwent quarantine for a week. They missed the opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings on April 10 at Wankhede Stadium, which Delhi won comfortably.

Nortje is the second Delhi player after allrounder Axar Patel to test positive for Covid-19. Any player who tests positive needs to first isolate for at least 10 days, and then have two negative reports before joining the team.

Mumbai Indians' scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More, RCB's Daniel Sams and Devdutt Paddikal had earlier tested positive. However, Padikkal has linked up with the squad in Chennai after a negative COVID-19 result.