Rishabh Pant has match-winning qualities like Kohli, Williamson - Ponting

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has said Rishabh Pant is similar to Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in his ability to win matches for his team.

“There will always be question marks on his keeping, but he works hard on his keeping and his batting is just brilliant,” Ponting told cricket.com.au.

“But the way I saw him keeping on those turning wickets against England, he kept better than I thought he could. If his keeping continues to improve, he could be India's wicketkeeper-batsman for the next 10-12 years. Brilliant bloke to have in your team, loves to be in the contest,” Ponting said.

Pant has been in remarkable form of late as he gave match-winning performances in the series against Australia and England. The left-hand batsman scored a stunning century against England in the fourth Test at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Pant was off to a winning start as captain of the Capitals, overseeing a seven-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings last week.

“He was disappointing for us in the last season, he had entered the edition with a lot of overweight on the back of lockdown in India. He turned up a bit underdone, he did his hamstring in the third or the fourth game. When we brought him back, he could not get to the level that we expected but if you look at him now, you can see he is fit and he is winning matches for India and that augurs well for Delhi Capitals,” Ponting said.

“The biggest trick that we need to get right is Pant's batting position in this IPL, you want to involve him as early as well. Pant is like Virat Kohli or Kane Williamson, if you know he is there at the end, you are going to win more matches,” he said.

Delhi Capitals next plays Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium.