SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Score: Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore aims winning momentum vs Warner's Hyderabad

Numbers Game

The Sunrisers is yet to win an IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



Virat Kohli needs 89 more runs to become the first player to register 6000 runs in IPL.

Top performers in the fixture

Rank Batsman Runs scored 1. David Warner (SRH: 2014-Present) 593 2. Virat Kohli (RCB: 2008-Present) 531 3. AB de Villiers (RCB: 2011-Present) 520 Rank Bowlers Wickets taken 1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB: 2014- Present) 16 2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH: 2014- Present) 14 3. Rashid Khan (SRH: 2017- Present) 8

Predicted XIs

With the Sunrisers failing to strike balance with its overseas core, Warner and the management will have a tough task in making the most of their available structure. The Indian pace trio of Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep and Natarajan went off radar in the first match and that could lead SRH in bringing in Jason Holder into the mix. Holder's exclusion would be at the expense of Mohammed Nabi while Sandeep Sharma may be replaced by a spinner, preferably Shahbaz Nadeem.

RCB might welcome opener Devdutt Padikkal back into the set-up after having missed out on the first match right after his recovery from COVID-19. All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed might make way for the teenager while the hard-hitting Rajat Patidar could get a longer run in the top-order.

Sunrisers Hyderabad 1) David Warner (C), 2) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), 3) Manish Pandey, 4) Jonny Bairstow, 5) Vijay Shankar, 6) Abdul Samad, 7) Jason Holder/Mohammed Nabi, 8) Rashid Khan, 9) Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10) Sandeep Sharma/Shahbaz Nadeem, 11) T. Natarajan Royal Challengers Bangalore 1) Virat Kohli (C), 2) Devdutt Padikkal, 3) Rajat Patidar, 4) Glenn Maxwell, 5) AB de Villiers (wk), 6) Washington Sundar, 7) Daniel Christian, 8) Kyle Jamieson, 9) Harshal Patel. 10) Mohammad Siraj, 11) Yuzvendra Chahal

- Match Preview -

After a positive start to its 14th edition with a clinical win over the defending champion Mumbai Indians on Friday, Virat Kohli and Co. have ensured that the initiation was with minimal blips this time around.

With a nearly settled XI taking the field to break down Mumbai in the season opener, skipper Kohli would certainly be a relieved man as his side aims to take the early lead in the tournament.

However, RCB will have a familiar foe to wade through tonight. The Sunrisers who went down to Kolkata on Sunday, has had the wood over Kohli's men over the last couple of seasons - the last meeting ending in Sunrisers' win in the IPL 2020 eliminator.

IPL 2021 preview: SRH eyes first win against star-studded RCB

The Sunrisers, however, has failed to strive the balance between its overseas players and the middle-order continues to be a chink in its armour. However, Hyderabad would be more than keen to make a swift turnaround with its bowlers relishing the edge over RCB's batsmen in recent head-to-head fixtures.

The match would well turn out to be a clash between the RCB top-order and the SRH's incisive bowling lineup.

