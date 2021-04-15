IPL LIVE RR vs DC Predicted Playing XI Today's match Updates: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Online at 7:30PM IST IPL 2021, RR vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match: Get updates of IPL match 7 between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals head-to-head, team squad updates and today's match playing 11. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 April, 2021 10:54 IST The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals. - IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 15 April, 2021 10:54 IST Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on last season's finalist Delhi Capitals (DC), previously known as Delhi Daredevils, in match seven of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. IPL 2021 preview: Stokes-less Royals face powerful Capitals Team RR Probable XI 1) Jos Buttler2) Manan Vohra 3) Sanju Samson (C/WK) 4) David Miller 5) Riyan Parag 6) Rahul Tewatia 7) Shivam Dube 8) Shreyas Gopal 9) Chris Morris 10) Mustafizur Rahman 11) Chetan Sakariya Team DC Probable XI 1) Shikhar Dhawan 2) Prithvi Shaw 3) Ajinkya Rahane 4) Rishabh Pant (C&WK) 5) Marcus Stoinis 6) Shimron Hetmyer 7) Chris Woakes 8) Ravichandran Ashwin 9) Tom Curran 10) Amit Mishra 11) Avesh Khan Squads:Team RR Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Shreyas Gopal, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, David Miller, Jaydev Unadkat, Andrew Tye, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash SinghTeam DC Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Axar Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel When: Tuesday, April 15, 2021 What time does the IPL 2021 Match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals start?The IPL 2021 seventh match between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals begins at 7:30 PM IST, at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.WHERE TO WATCH IPL 2021 - RAJASTHAN ROYALS vs DELHI CAPITALS LIVE?IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar. You can also follow the live commentary and latest updates of IPL 2021 on https://sportstar.thehindu.com/