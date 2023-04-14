IPL News

Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans’ slow over rate against Punjab Kings

The Titans skipper was fined Rs 12 Lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate during its match against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

PTI
MOHALI 14 April, 2023 13:24 IST
MOHALI 14 April, 2023 13:24 IST
Hardik Pandya returns after his dismissal during PBKS vs GT.

Hardik Pandya returns after his dismissal during PBKS vs GT. | Photo Credit: AP

The Titans skipper was fined Rs 12 Lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate during its match against Punjab Kings on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Also Read
IPL 2023: Gill, Mohit shine as Gujarat Titans beats Punjab Kings by six wickets in tight finish

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Pandya was fined Rs. 12 lakh,” an IPL media advisory said on Friday.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings riding on Mohit Sharma’s 2/18 and Shubman Gill’s 49-ball 67 on Thursday.

The win, Gujarat Titans’ third of the season, helped it claim the third spot on the points table while Punjab Kings is sixth with four points from as many matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson was also fined for maintaining a slow over rate against Chennai Super Kings.

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023 - Wayne Parnell: Bowlers let our batters down in RCB’s close loss to LSG

IPL 2023 - Nicholas Pooran credits spin bowler, belief in abilities for LSG’s thrilling win against RCB

IPL 2023: Axar Patel left in splits when asked about his ideal batting position in Delhi Capitals

Slide shows

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

RCB vs LSG Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pulls off one-wicket win after heart-stopping last-ball drama

CSK vs RR Highlights in Pics: Rajasthan Royals breaches fort Chepauk after 15 years; Sandeep Sharma holds his nerve despite Dhoni scare

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us