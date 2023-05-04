IPL 2023: Jofra Archer’s erratic bowling threatens to spring a leak in Mumbai Indians’ IPL playoff dreams

Mumbai Indians may have chased down 215 against Punjab Kings in Mohali with seven balls to spare, but Wednesday night was another affirmation of the fact that bowling is not

MI’s strength right now. More specifically, Mumbai’s headaches in that department could grow into a full-blown migraine if its pace spearhead Jofra Archer does not regain his form soon.

In Mohali, Archer had gone for only five in his first over. But in the 13th and 19th overs, he ended up conceding 21 and 27, respectively. In all, Archer gave 56 in four overs without picking a wicket, his most expensive T20 figures.

Before Wednesday, Archer had conceded 50-plus runs in a T20 only once - against Surrey in August 2017.

Archer has looked like a pale shadow of his former self this season. The English pacer has two wickets in four IPL 2023 matches at an average of 83 and an economy of 10.37.

He resorted to his variations, mostly slower ones, for the large part of his spell against Punjab. While the two-paced nature of the Mohali pitch and the large square boundaries may have led to this choice, you’d think Mumbai would be better off if Archer went at full tilt for his 24 balls.

The 28-year-old refrained from bowling yorkers and fast bouncers, except for when he ruffled Jitesh Sharma with a short ball at 152.6 kph — one of the fastest of the IPL 2023 so far.

Rohit Sharma also gave Archer just one over in the first six against Punjab. Archer has built his T20 reputation around an excellent PowerPlay record, which he has embellished with lines and lengths that mirror typical Test-match bowling.

But perhaps his recent elbow niggle has made that difficult. After all, a fast bowler needs to have complete confidence in his body to push himself to the limit. Archer had reportedly travelled to Belgium last month to see a specialist after reporting some discomfort following his Mumbai Indians debut. He returned to international cricket earlier this year after an absence of nearly two years due to elbow and back injuries.

The Mumbai Indians would hope Archer could find his mojo back. Then there’s also England’s ODI World Cup defence later this year and a home Ashes.

The clock is ticking.