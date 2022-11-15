IPL 2023 Retention HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai releases 13 players, Sunrisers takes biggest purse to auction; Gujarat, RCB retain core; Bravo, Williamson key releases

Rayudu in focus at CSK

While Chennai Super Kings has championed experience over the years, Ambati Rayudu will be in focus this time as the team might finally take a call on its rebuilding phase. Rayudu had a bizarre retirement call on Twitter after the last season and immediately snapped out of it after an intervention from CSK. Rayudu made the move to Baroda in domestic cricket and the skipper has not been in the best of form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.