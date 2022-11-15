Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the IPL 2023 player retentions today.
IPL 2023 Retention HIGHLIGHTS: Mumbai releases 13 players, Sunrisers takes biggest purse to auction; Gujarat, RCB retain core; Bravo, Williamson key releases
IPL 2023 retentions: Here are all the updates about the retained and released players ahead of the next Indian Premier League season by all 10 teams on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals retained players: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
Released players: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh
Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 2
Rajasthan Royals retained players: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa
Released players: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka
Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 4
Royal Challangers Bangalore retained players: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep
Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford
Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 2
Lucknow Super Giants retained players:KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem
Purse remaining:INR 23.35 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 4
Gujarat Titans retained players: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan
Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron
Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players: Shreyas Iyer (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, CV Varun, Harshit Rana
Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson
Purse Remaining: INR 7.05 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3
Punjab Kings retained players: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee
Purse remaining: 32.2 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3
Chennai Super Kings retained players:
MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, S Senapati, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Shivam Dube, R Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Pathirana, Prashant Solanki
Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan
Purse remaining: INR 20.45 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad retained players:
Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Released players: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod
Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 4
Mumbai Indians has released as many as 13 players
Mumbai Indians retained players:
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal
Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills
Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore
Overseas slots remaining: 3
The Royal Challengers Bangalore have reportedly retained six overseas players including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Finn Allen, David Willey and Josh Hazlewood.
In addition to the purse remaining from the previous auction and the value of the players they release; teams will have an additional Rs 5 crore to spend in the upcoming auction — to be held in Kochi on December 23 — taking the overall purse tally to Rs 95 crore.