IPL 2024 Auction: Five overseas players who could spark a bidding war

IPL 2024 Auction: After having released a number of players last month, the 10 franchises will be looking to fill the vacant slots and finalise their squads on December 19.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 21:15 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head in action.
Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

It’s a busy time for team scouts with the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2024 season scheduled for December 19, 2023. After having released a number of players last month, the 10 franchises will be looking to fill the vacant slots and finalise their squads.

There are a maximum of 30 overseas slots to be filled, and teams could take cues from the recently concluded ODI World Cup in India to complete their rosters.

Here are five overseas players who could pique the interest of IPL franchises:

TRAVIS HEAD

Australia’s top-order batter is one of the most hard-hitting players going around and in recent times, he has shown his capability of playing in Indian conditions. In 22 T20I innings, Head has scored 554 runs at a strike rate of 146.17. His best value comes while opening the innings, where, since 2021, he has scored at a strike rate of over 142 in all T20s. Franchises requiring an opener and a decent part-time bowling option will keep a close eye on him.

GERALD COETZEE

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee.
South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 23-year-old South African will be hot property during the auction given his recent exploits at the ODI World Cup. A hit-the-deck bowler who has a strike rate of 14.5 in all T20s will be a requirement for almost all franchises. Coetzee is likely to be used in the middle overs, where he has picked a wicket every 14 balls.

HARRY BROOK

Harry Brook of England in action.
Harry Brook of England in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Harry Brook of England in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The England middle-order batter was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in IPL 2023. Brook has a strike rate of over 140 in the middle overs since 2021. It’s no surprise that England rates him highly in T20Is, where he has scored 494 runs at a strike rate of 141.54 in 21 innings.

DARYL MITCHELL

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in action.
New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

New Zealand’s flexible all-rounder can walk into any team for his batting ability alone. Since 2021, Mitchell has a strike rate of over 140 in all T20s. Mitchell plays spin bowling well, case in point - his recent ODI World Cup century against India during which he kept charging at Kuldeep Yadav to put the spinner off his lengths. The Kiwi is likely to attract several IPL franchises.

GUS ATKINSON

England’s Gus Atkinson.
England’s Gus Atkinson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

England’s Gus Atkinson. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England’s upcoming T20 star, Atkinson is another hit-the-deck bowler who will most likely be used in the second half of the innings - middle and death overs - where strikes every 11 balls. Although he hasn’t been tested much in Indian conditions, it won’t be a surprise if Atkinson is high on the priority list of some franchises.

