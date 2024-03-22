IPL 2024: B R Sharath joins Gujarat Titans; Tanush Kotian replaces Zampa in Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans (GT) has added B R Sharath in the squad in place of Robin Minz while Rajasthan Royals (RR) has roped in Tanush Kotian for Adam Zampa ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 that begins on Friday.

Minz, who bought for INR 3.6 crore in the auction, was ruled out of the season after he suffered a minor bike accident earlier this month. Zampa, who was retained, opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Sharath, a wicketkeeper-batter, has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games for Karnataka and joins GT for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Kotian, an off-spinning all-rounder, who recently made solid all-round contributions as Mumbai won the 42 nd Ranji Trophy title, joins RR for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. He has represented Mumbai in 23 T20s, 26 First-Class games and 19 List A matches.

Titans open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on Sunday night afterwhile Royals will play against Lucknow Super Giants in the afternoon on the same day.