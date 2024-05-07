MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard

MI’s last IPL game is against Lucknow Super Giants at home on May 17. The T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by USA and the West Indies, will begin on June 1.

Published : May 07, 2024 10:56 IST , MUMBAI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Mumbai Indians has no plans to rest ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the T20 World Cup even though it is out of contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs, said batting coach Kieron Pollard.

MI defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets on Monday after Suryakumar Yadav (102 not out) struck his second IPL century to help his team chase down a target of 174 with 16 balls to spare.

The win helped MI end its four-match losing streak and record only its fourth win in 12 matches.

ALSO READ | Surya’s century lights up Wankhede, dims Sunrisers’ top-four surge

“I certainly haven’t had any discussions about that,” Pollard told media after the game when asked if there are any plans to rest Bumrah from MI’s remaining two matches keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“I don’t think that’s my role and function at this point in time. But let’s see what happens. We are all here to play an entire IPL. Sometimes when we think too far ahead of different things, thinking about World Cups, all these things could affect performances even from before the team was selected.

“For us and in our camp, the most important thing is finishing off the IPL and let’s see what happens after that. When he leaves the IPL and he goes into the Indian team, I think that’s where that concession will take place.”

MI’s last IPL game is against Lucknow Super Giants at home on May 17. The T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by USA and the West Indies, will begin on June 1.

ALSO READ | No clarity over England players’ availability for playoffs despite BCCI’s talks with ECB

Pollard said as a batting coach the most difficult aspect of coaching an all-round batter like Suryakumar is to curb his attacking instinct.

“He’s one, who, by nature, instinctively, is very aggressive. He wants to take the bowlers on more often than not. At times it’s just a matter of understanding the situation and respecting the new ball when it’s moving around,” Pollard said.

“If the conditions are not suitable for a certain amount of shot making, having that discipline in order to be there for a period of time and they’ll get into your work. I think that would be the hardest thing — to try to curb the attacking instinct. But it’s not something you want to curb too much and get them in a defensive frame of mind because of the direction the sport is heading now in terms of the amount of runs being scored.”

SRH’s assistant coach Helmot doffs his hat to Suryakumar

SRH’s assistant coach Simon Helmot said Suryakumar played an exceptional innings to take the game away from his side and the world No. 1 T20I batter will have a lot of influence in the T20 World Cup.

“On some days you just have to take your hat off and say well played and well played to him. He’s an exceptional cricketer and he’s always going to demand a spot in the Indian team and I’m sure he’ll have an influence in the World Cup,” he said.

“It’s very difficult (to bowl at Suryakumar) and you guys have seen him close up for many years as I have. He’s a very difficult batsman to match up with when he’s in that sort of frame of mind, that sort of mood.”

Helmot said the conditions assisted swing bowling with the new ball in both the innings which forced the batters to adjust their game.

“Travis (Head) has been one of our best players this season at the top of the order. But even he found it difficult at times to time the ball out in the middle on this particular track and that will happen at different times during the season,” he said.

Helmot said not losing their fourth spot in the IPL points table was the biggest positive for SRH in a resounding defeat.“

The positives are that we’re still fourth in the ladder. It’s a really tight competition; one of the tightest competitions we’ve had in IPL for years that I can remember,” he said.

“For us, we’ve got our very first fly tomorrow (Tuesday) and then play the next day against Lucknow (on Wednesday). For us, it’s (about) very quickly get through over this game,” he added.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Kieron Pollard /

Jasprit Bumrah /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Suryakumar Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics- British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024: Scotland earns maiden berth; Sri Lanka through after nervy semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top clubs urge Brazil’s football federation to suspend league matches because of flooding
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
    PTI
  2. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs SRH, IPL 2024: Surya’s century lights up Wankhede, dims Sunrisers’ top-four surge
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after MI vs SRH: Sunrisers level on points with CSK, LSG as top four race heats up
    Team Sportstar
  5. Suryakumar Yadav scores second IPL hundred during MI vs SRH game at Wankhede Stadium
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: No plans to rest Bumrah yet ahead of T20 World Cup, says MI batting coach Pollard
    PTI
  2. Paris Olympics- British diver Daley to compete at record fifth Games
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs RR IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers 2024: Scotland earns maiden berth; Sri Lanka through after nervy semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top clubs urge Brazil’s football federation to suspend league matches because of flooding
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment