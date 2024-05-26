The Player of the Tournament or the Most Valuable Player award is conferred to one player who has made the maximum impact for his team throughout a season.
The inaugural season of the IPL saw Rajasthan Royals’ Shane Watson recieve the award as he amassed 472 runs and scalped 17 wickets in his side’s title run.
Meanwhile, last season’s runner-up Gujarat Titans’ Shubman Gill became the latest recipient of the award after scoring a whopping 890 runs in 2023.
Here’s the full list of Player of the Tournament (Most Valuable Player) awardees in the history of IPL:
- 2008: Shane Watson - Rajasthan Royals
- 2009: Adam Gilchrist - Deccan Chargers
- 2010: Sachin Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians
- 2011: Chris Gayle - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- 2012: Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2013: Shane Watson - Rajasthan Royals
- 2014: Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings
- 2015 - Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2016 - Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- 2017 - Ben Stokes - Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct)
- 2018 - Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2019 - Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders
- 2020 - Jofra Archer - Rajasthan Royals
- 2021 - Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- 2022 - Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals
- 2023 - Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans
