  • 2008: Shane Watson - Rajasthan Royals
  • 2009: Adam Gilchrist - Deccan Chargers
  • 2010: Sachin Tendulkar - Mumbai Indians
  • 2011: Chris Gayle - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • 2012: Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 2013: Shane Watson - Rajasthan Royals
  • 2014: Glenn Maxwell - Punjab Kings
  • 2015 - Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 2016 - Virat Kohli - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • 2017 - Ben Stokes - Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct)
  • 2018 - Sunil Narine - Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 2019 - Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 2020 - Jofra Archer - Rajasthan Royals
  • 2021 - Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  • 2022 - Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals
  • 2023 - Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans