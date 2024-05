IPL 2024: Full list of Player of the Match award winners ahead of KKR vs RR final

Here is the full list of the ‘Player of the Match’ award winners in the Indian Premier League 2024.

PoTM Winner’s List of IPL 2024

1. CSK vs RCB — Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) — 4 for 29 in 4 overs — CSK won by 6 wkts

2. PBKS vs DC — Sam Curran (PBKS) — 63 off 47 — PBKS won by 4 wkts

3. KKR vs SRH — Andre Russell (KKR) — 64 off 25 & 2 for 25 — KKR won by 4 runs

4. RR vs LSG — Sanju Samson (RR) — 82* off 52 — RR won by 20 runs

5. GT vs MI — B Sai Sudharsan (GT) — 45 off 39 — GT won by 6 runs

6. RCB vs PBKS — Virat Kohli (RCB) — 77 off 49 — RCB won by 4 wkts

7. CSK vs GT — Shivam Dube (CSK) — 51 off 23 — CSK won by 63 runs

8. SRH vs MI — Abhishek Sharma (SRH) — 63 off 23 SRH won by 31 runs

9. RR vs DC — Riyan Parag (RR) — 84* off 45 — RR won by 12 runs

10. RCB vs KKR — Sunil Narine (KKR) — 1 for 40 & 47 off 22 — KKR won by 7 wkts

11. LSG vs PBKS — Mayank Yadav (LSG) — 3 for 27 in 4 overs — LSG won by 21 runs

12. GT vs SRH — Mohit Sharma (GT) — 3 for 25 in 4 overs — GT won by 7 wkts

13. DC vs CSK — Khaleel Ahmed (DC) — 2 for 21 in 4 overs — DC won by 20 runs

14. MI vs RR — Trent Boult (RR) — 3 for 22 in 4 overs — RR won by 6 wkts

15. RCB vs LSG — Mayank Yadav (LSG) — 3 for 14 in 4 overs — LSG won by 28 runs

16. DC vs KKR — Sunil Narine (KKR) — 85 off 39 & 1 for 29 — KKR won by 106 runs

17. GT vs PBKS — Shashank Singh (PBKS) — 61* off 29 — PBKS won by 3 wkts

18. SRH vs CSK — Abhishek Sharma (SRH) — 37 off 12 — SRH won by 6 wkts

19. RR vs RCB — Jos Buttler (RR) — 100* off 58 — RR won by 6 wkts

20. MI vs DC — Romario Shepherd (MI) — 39* off 10 — MI won by 29 runs

21. LSG vs GT — Yash Thakur (LSG) — 5 for 30 in 3.5 overs — LSG won by 33 runs

22. CSK vs KKR — Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) — 3 for 18 in 4 overs — CSK won by 7 wkts

23. PBKS vs SRH — Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) — 64 off 37 balls & 1 for 33 — SRH won by 2 runs

24. RR vs GT — Rashid Khan (GT) — 20* off 10 & 1 for 18 in 4 overs — GT won by 3 wkts

25. MI vs RCB — Jasprit Bumrah (MI) — 5 for 21 in 4 overs — MI won by 7 wkts

26. LSG vs DC — Kuldeep Yadav (DC) — 3 for 20 in 4 overs — DC won by 6 wkts

27. PBKS vs RR — Shimron Hetmyer (RR) — 27* off 10 balls — RR won by 7 wkts

28. KKR vs LSG — Phil Salt (KKR) — 89* off 47 balls — KKR won by 8 wkts

29. MI vs CSK — Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) — 4 for 28 in 4 overs — CSK won by 20 runs

30. RCB vs SRH — Travis Head (SRH) — 102 off 41 balls — SRH won by 25 runs

31. KKR vs RR — Jos Buttler (RR) — 107* off 60 balls — RR won by 2 wkts

32. GT vs DC — Rishabh Pant (DC) — 4 dismissals & 16* off 11 balls — DC won by 6 wkts

33. PBKS vs MI — Jasprit Bumrah (MI) — 3 for 21 in 4 overs — MI won by 9 runs

34. LSG vs CSK — KL Rahul (LSG) — 82 off 53 balls — LSG won by 8 wkts

35. DC vs SRH — Travis Head (SRH) — 89 off 32 balls — SRH won by 67 runs

36. KKR vs RCB — Andre Russell (KKR) — 27* off 20 balls & 3 for 25 in 3 overs — KKR won by 1 run

37. PBKS vs GT — R Sai Kishore (GT) — 4 for 33 in 4 overs — GT won by 3 wkts

38. RR vs MI — Sandeep Sharma (RR) — 5 for 18 in 4 overs — RR won by 9 wkts

39. CSK vs LSG — Marcus Stoinis (LSG) — 124* off 63 balls — LSG won by 6 wkts

40. DC vs GT — Rishabh Pant (DC) — 88* off 43 balls — DC won by 4 runs

41. SRH vs RCB — Rajat Patidar (RR) — 50 off 20 balls — RCB won by 35 runs

42. KKR vs PBKS — Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) — 108* off 48 balls — PBKS won by 8 wkts

43. DC vs MI — Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC) — 84 off 27 balls — DC won by 10 runs

44. LSG vs RR — Sanju Samson (RR) — 71* off 33 balls — RR won by 7 wkts

45. GT vs RCB — Will Jacks (RCB) — 100* off 41 balls — RCB won by 9 wkts

46. CSK vs SRH — Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) — 98 off 54 balls — CSK won by 78 runs

47. KKR vs DC — Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) — 3 for 16 in 4 overs — KKR won by 7 wkts

48. LSG vs MI — Marcus Stoinis (LSG) — 62 off 45 balls & 1 for 19 in 3 overs — LSG won by 4 wkts

49. CSK vs PBKS — Harpreer Brar (PBKS) — 2 for 17 in 4 overs — PBKS won by 7 wkts

50. SRH vs RR — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) — 3 for 41 in 4 overs — SRH won by 1 run

51. MI vs KKR — Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) — 70 off 52 balls — KKR won by 24 runs

52. RCB vs GT — Mohammed Siraj (RCB) — 2 for 29 in 4 overs — RCB won by 4 wkts

53. PBKS vs CSK — Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) — 43 off 26 balls & 3 for 20 in 4 overs — CSK won by 28 runs

54. LSG vs KKR — Sunil Narine (KKR) — 81 off 39 balls & 1 for 22 in 4 overs — KKR won by 98 runs

55. MI vs SRH — Suryakumar Yadav (MI) — 102* off 51 balls — MI won by 7 wkts

56. DC vs RR — Kuldeep Yadav (DC) — 2 for 25 in 4 overs — DC won by 20 runs

57. SRH vs LSG — Travis Head (SRH) — 89* off 30 balls — SRH won by 10 wkts

58. PBKS vs RCB — Virat Kohli (RCB) — 92 off 47 balls — RCB won by 60 runs

59. GT vs CSK — Shubman Gill (GT) — 104 off 55 balls — GT won by 35 runs

60. KKR vs MI — Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) — 2 for 17 in 4 overs — KKR won by 18 runs

61. CSK vs RR — Simarjeet Singh (CSK) —3 for 26 in 4 overs — CSK won by 5 wkts

62. RCB vs DC — Cameron Green (RCB) — 32 off 24 balls & 1 for 19 in 4 overs — RCB won by 47 runs

63. GT vs KKR — NA — Match Abandoned

64. DC vs LSG — Ishant Sharma (DC) — 3 for 34 in 4 overs — DC won by 19 runs

65. RR vs PBKS — Sam Curran (PBKS) — 2 for 24 & 63* off 41 balls — PBKS won by 5 wkts

66. SRH vs GT — NA — Match Abandoned

67. MI vs LSG — Nicholas Pooran (LSG) — 75 off 29 balls — LSG won by 18 runs

68. RCB vs CSK — Faf Du Plessis (RCB) — 54 off 39 balls — RCB won by 27 runs

69. SRH vs PBKS — Abhishek Sharma (SRH) — 66 off 28 balls — SRH won by 4 wkts

70. RR vs KKR — NA — Match Abandoned

Qualifier 1. KKR vs SRH — Mitchell Starc (KKR) — 3 for 34 in 4 overs — KKR won by 8 wkts

Eliminator. RR vs RCB — R Ashwin (RR) — 2 for 19 in 4 overs — RR won by 4 wkts

Qualifier 2. SRH vs RR — Shahbaz Ahmed (SRH) — 18 off 18 balls & 3 for 23 in 4 overs — SRH won by 36 runs