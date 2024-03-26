IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings rises to the top of standings; Titans fall to sixth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Giants (GT) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.
The heavy 63-run defeat meant the Titans’ net run rate took a hit, dropping it from third to second in the table. Lucknow Super Giants currently occupy the last spot on the table after suffering a heavy defeat in its only game of the season so far.
Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs GT match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Chennai Super Kings
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.979
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+1.000
|3
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1
|1
|0
|2
|+0.200
|4
|Punjab Kings
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+0.025
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-0.180
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1.425
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.200
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.300
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.455
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-1.000
*Updated after CSK vs GT match on March 26
