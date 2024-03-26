IPL 2024 Points Table updated after CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings rises to the top of standings; Titans fall to sixth

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Giants (GT) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The heavy 63-run defeat meant the Titans’ net run rate took a hit, dropping it from third to second in the table. Lucknow Super Giants currently occupy the last spot on the table after suffering a heavy defeat in its only game of the season so far.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs GT match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Chennai Super Kings 2 2 0 4 +1.979 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +1.000 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 1 0 2 +0.200 4 Punjab Kings 2 1 1 2 +0.025 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 1 1 2 -0.180 6 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 2 -1.425 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.200 8 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.300 9 Delhi Capitals 1 0 1 0 -0.455 10 Lucknow Super Giants 1 0 1 0 -1.000

*Updated after CSK vs GT match on March 26