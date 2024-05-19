The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain.
This means Rajasthan Royals finished third in the standings, with 17 points from 14 games. RR finished tied on points with SRH, who went into the top two bracket courtesy a superior net run rate.
Rajasthan Royals will now face an upbeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday.
IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE after RR vs KKR encounter
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|14
|9
|3
|2
|20
|+1.428
|2. Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|+0.41
|3. Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|+0.273
|4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.459
|5. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.392
|6. Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|7. Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.667
|8. Gujarat Titans (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9. Punjab Kings (E)
|14
|5
|9
|0
|10
|-0.35
|10. Mumbai Indians (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.318
Points table updated after RR vs KKR match on May 19
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs KKR: Virat Kohli at top; Ruturaj Gaikwad finishes second
- Manchester City makes history and joins list of teams that have won four or more consecutive league titles
- IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals finishes third after washed out match vs KKR; to face RCB in Eliminator
- RR vs KKR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Match abandoned due to incessant rain
- RR vs KKR IPL 2024, Guwahati weather forecast updates: Match washed out without a ball being bowled
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE