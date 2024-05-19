MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after RR vs KKR: Rajasthan Royals finishes third after washed out match vs KKR; to face RCB in Eliminator

IPL 2024: Check the final league stage standings for Indian Premier League after match 70 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. 

Published : May 19, 2024 23:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
RR vs KKR - the last league fixture of the season - was abandoned without a ball being bowled
RR vs KKR - the last league fixture of the season - was abandoned without a ball being bowled | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

RR vs KKR - the last league fixture of the season - was abandoned without a ball being bowled | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati was abandoned due to rain.

This means Rajasthan Royals finished third in the standings, with 17 points from 14 games. RR finished tied on points with SRH, who went into the top two bracket courtesy a superior net run rate.

Rajasthan Royals will now face an upbeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE after RR vs KKR encounter

Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 14 9 3 2 20 +1.428
2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14 8 5 1 17 +0.41
3. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 14 8 5 1 17 +0.273
4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 7 7 0 14 +0.459
5. Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 0 14 +0.392
6. Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377
7. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667
8. Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063
9. Punjab Kings (E) 14 5 9 0 10 -0.35
10. Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

Points table updated after RR vs KKR match on May 19

