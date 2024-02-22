The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will begin on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The schedule was announced on Thursday, exactly a month before the tournament begins. The dates were announced only for the first 21 matches, with the rest of the schedule to be announced in due course.

MI will open its campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the full IPL 2024 schedule for Mumbai Indians