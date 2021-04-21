IPL: Andre Russell slams 21-ball half-century vs CSK

Andre Russell roared back to form with a quickfire 50 off just 21 balls against the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Russell smashes 21-ball fifty; Kolkata storms past 100 after Chahar's four-wicket spell

He reached his half-century with a six off Ravindra Jadeja. Russell was particularly severe on Shardul Thakur, collecting 24 off the medium-pacer's first over. He began by clobbering a full and wide delivery over point for six.

A couple of wides later, an outside edge ran away to the third-man fence. It was followed by a flat-batted hit over deep cover for six. He finished with a six over mid-wicket.

After slamming three fours and six sixes, he was clean bowled by Sam Curran for a 22-ball 54.