IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Dhoni's Chennai eyes third win in Kolkata clash; Toss, playing XI at 7:00 PM

Eoin Morgan's Knights would not be holding themselves in high spirits after squandering its last two matches in the torrid conditions in Chennai. A couple of points to the table in these tough, early encounters would be extremely invaluable as the franchises move around the country through neutral venues. And so, after successive losses to Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata takes its challenge to Mumbai, meeting a resurgent Chennai Super Kings to start with.

A misfiring middle-order has carried itself from the last season for Kolkata, the biggest challenge captain Morgan himself would want to amend with the blade. Kolkata's top-draw finishers Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell have also gone missing in the slow and low tracks at Chennai.

With a batting belter up for grabs at the Wankhede, KKR would hope to build on momentum for the remainder of the season from here.

The Super Kings, on the other hand, have been clinical in its last two games after a debacle in its first match. The master tactician, Dhoni stuck to the simpler rules in his playbook and a powerhouse exhibition from its long list of all-rounders meant the side is got back to winning ways. Dhoni's effective use of Moeen Ali in the top-order, besides sending Deepak Chahar full throttle with the new ball has paid dividends. As for, Sir Ravindra Jadeja, the magic is sprawling all across the Wankhede.

"Sunil Narine stood on the rope before our first game which means he has had an injury where he was not 100 percent fit. He certainly comes into our calculations, he was touch and go for the game against RCB but we opted for Shakib who has been good for us and gives us an extra bit of batting. After three games, we have not got the results, we probably would need some fresh legs for slightly different wickets in Mumbai" - KKR coach Brendon McCullum.



"Robin's waiting, but Ruturaj has that spot (opening). He earned a bit of time last year with the way he played and you know our philosophy - we give players a good run. The intent is there, his training is great so we'll continue to back him. We'll make a decision to change at some point and we'll discuss it really hard but at the moment we're backing a good young player" - CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

FULL SQUADS: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma



When: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The IPL 2021's 15th match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

