RCB vs RR Team Prediction IPL 2021 Playing XI Live Updates: When and where to watch today's IPL match Royal Challengers vs Royals at 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2021, RCB vs RR Predicted Playing 11: Get the Playing XI updates, team combination between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at 7:30 PM IST.

Last Updated: 22 April, 2021 10:43 IST

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 16 of the 2021 IPL at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

IPL 2021 RCB vs RR Preview: Bangalore hopes to keep the momentum going against Rajasthan

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Playing XI
1) Virat Kohli (C)
2) Devdutt Padikkal
3) Rajat Patidar
4) Glenn Maxwell
5) AB de Villiers (WK)
6) Washington Sundar
7) Shahbaz Ahmed
8) Kyle Jamieson
9) Harshal Patel
10) Mohammed Siraj
11) Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals RR Probable XI
1) Jos Buttler
2) Manan Vohra
3) Sanju Samson (C/WK)
4) Shivam Dube
5) David Miller
6) Riyan Parag
7) Rahul Tewatia
8) Chris Morris
9) Jaydev Unadkat
10) Chetan Sakariya
11) Mustafizur Rahman

Squads:
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Kyle Jamieson, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Daniel Christian, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams

FULL MATCH DETAILS:
When: Thursday, April 22, 2021

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH - RCB vs RR START?
Match 16 of IPL 2021 between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

WHAT TIME DOES TODAY'S IPL 2021 MATCH RCB vs RR TOSS HAPPEN?
The toss between RCB vs RR will happen at 07:00 PM IST

WHERE TO WATCH IPL MATCH LIVE STREAMING TV, ONLINE TELECAST - RCB vs RR LIVE?
IPL 2021 will be aired Live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. It will be streamed live on Hotstar.