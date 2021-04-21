IPL News

CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to form with 42-ball 64 vs KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a 33-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
21 April, 2021 20:38 IST

Ruturaj Gaikwad roared back to form with a 33-ball 50 against Kolkata Knight Riders.   -  BCCI/IPL

One of the major worries for CSK, going into tonight's match, was the form of Gaikwad, had struggled in all three matches. But the Maharashtra batsman was severe on the KKR bowlers, especially Prasidh Krishna. On the second ball of the 12th over, Gaikwad slammed a length ball from Krishna over the seamer's head for four. He followed it up with a maximum over mid-wicket.

He fell eventually for a 42-ball 64, having struck six fours and four sixes. CSK coach Stephen Fleming had thrown his weight behind Gaikwad before the match. "You know our philosophy; we give our players a good run. What they want to try and do is that the intent is there, the timing is great. We’ll continue to back him. We’ll make a decision to change at some point. We discuss it pretty hard but at the moment, we are backing a good young player."

Gaikwad has repaid the faith.