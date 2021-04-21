CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to form with 42-ball 64 vs KKR

Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a 33-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

One of the major worries for CSK, going into tonight's match, was the form of Gaikwad, had struggled in all three matches. But the Maharashtra batsman was severe on the KKR bowlers, especially Prasidh Krishna. On the second ball of the 12th over, Gaikwad slammed a length ball from Krishna over the seamer's head for four. He followed it up with a maximum over mid-wicket.

IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR Live Score: Ruturaj falls for 64 as Chennai loses first wicket; Moeen Ali joins du Plessis

He fell eventually for a 42-ball 64, having struck six fours and four sixes. CSK coach Stephen Fleming had thrown his weight behind Gaikwad before the match. "You know our philosophy; we give our players a good run. What they want to try and do is that the intent is there, the timing is great. We’ll continue to back him. We’ll make a decision to change at some point. We discuss it pretty hard but at the moment, we are backing a good young player."

Gaikwad has repaid the faith.