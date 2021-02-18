IPL 2021 Auction: Shahrukh Khan to Punjab for Rs 5.25 crore, Bangalore gets Azharuddeen

Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. Azharuddeen had smashed the second-fastest century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, reaching the landmark in just 37 balls against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium. Azharuddeen hit 11 sixes and nine fours in his 54-ball 137 not out. It was also the first hundred by a Kerala batsman in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and helped Kerala seal its highest-ever run chase in the tournament.

IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: CSK signs K Gowtham for 9.25 crore, Morris most expensive buy ever

Shahrukh sizzles

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan was signed by Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore. “He is a game-changer and a match-winner,” says Shahrukh's Tamil Nadu coach D. Vasu. He couldn't have been more accurate in his assessment. Shahrukh conjured a blinder, a 19-ball unbeaten 40 in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh before sealing Tamil Nadu's second Syed Mushtaq Ali title with an entertaining cameo against Baroda.

The IPL snubs in the past have disappointed Shahrukh. “Being overlooked for IPL did leave me dejected for a while, but soon I was out sweating it out,” he had told Sportstar. That said, the 25-year-old has now rocketed to attention with his exploits in India's premier domestic T20 competition.