IPL 2021 auction: Gowtham earns 46.25 times more than base price, record buy Morris at 21.66

Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore to Rajasthan Royals (21.66 times above base price Rs 75 lakh)

The South African all-rounder went for 21.66 times above base price to Rajasthan Royals, the record buy taking him past Yuvraj Singh's Rs 16 crore price tag in 2015 for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

Morris, a T20 veteran of 218 matches, is known for his death bowling, besides being a powerful bat in the lower-order. RCB had bought him for Rs 10 crore in the 2019 auction.

Kyle Jamieson for Rs 15 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore (20 times above base price Rs 75 lakh)

Kyle Jamieson reaped his rewards on Thursday, at the IPL Auction 2021, for a fruitful 12 months in the international circuit. He made his Test debut against India nearly a year ago, on February 21, and has been unstoppable since; in the six Tests he has played in his career so far, he has four five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul. His has impressed in the handful of limited-overs internationals he has played as well.

Glenn Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore (7.125 times above base price Rs 2 crore)

Maxwell, released by Punjab Kings, had a lean 2020 season where he managed just 108 runs from 13 games, failing to hit a single six. Although he gave a few glimpses of his potential, he didn’t set the stage on fire in the latest edition of the Big Bash League. If he enjoys a prolific season, his purchase would have been worth it, but given all the considerations from the outside, and his form, his price seemed too high.

Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore to Punjab Kings (9.33 times above base price Rs 1.50 crore)

Jhye Richardson, the 24-year-old Australian fast bowler, had a stellar Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers. He was the leading wicket-taker with 29 scalps from 17 games at an economy rate of 7.69. "He's (Richardson) been magnificent for us. He bowls all the tough overs. He bowls upfront, he's bowling in every power surge and he's often got one at the death as well. Not only is he the leading wicket-taker, but I think he's also got one of the better economy rates in the competition," said Scorchers coach Adam Voges.

K Gowtham for Rs 9.25 crore to Chennai Super Kings (46.25 times above base price Rs 20 lakh)

K. Gowtham began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians in 2017 before moving to the Rajasthan Royals in 2018. He was part of the Kings XI Punjab squad for the 2020 season. Gowtham's lusty blows in the lower-order will add cushion to his bowling prowess.

Riley Meredith for Rs 8 crore to Punjab Kings (20 times above base price Rs 40 lakh)

After a side strain limited him to just six BBL appearances in 2019-20, Meredith impressed in the 2020-21 season. He picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.82. Meredith is part of Australia's squad for the T20I series in New Zealand later this month.

Moeen Ali to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 7 crore (3.5 times above base price Rs 2 crore)

Ali's hitting prowess was on display when in a late assault, he raced to 43 off 17 balls before becoming India’s final wicket in its 317-run win in the second Chennai Test. Ali, batting at No.9, hit five sixes and three fours in his 18-ball cameo. It included three consecutive sixes off debutant Axar Patel.

Tom Curran for Rs 5.25 crore to Delhi Capitals (3.5 times above base price Rs 1.50 crore)

Curran will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 IPL campaign with Rajasthan Royals where his economy rate was more than 11 runs an over.

Shahrukh Khan for Rs 5.25 crore to Punjab Kings (26.25 times above base price Rs 20 lakh)

Shahrukh overcame a difficult phase last year when he was ignored at the IPL auction. Then he underwent surgery on his finger but bounced back strongly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament where he came up with a match-winning knock against Himachal Pradesh.

Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 5 crore to Mumbai Indians (3.33 times above base price Rs 1.50 crore)

The Melbourne Stars fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was picked up by Mumbai that released him after the 2020 season, where he picked five wickets in seven matches.