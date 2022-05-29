IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Hardik Pandya's 3 for 17 against Rajasthan Royals best by an Indian pacer in IPL final Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya broke the back of Rajasthan Royals' batting by dismissing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 21:19 IST Hardik Pandya got the better of Jos Buttler in the IPL 2022 final. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 21:19 IST Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya broke the back of Rajasthan Royals' batting by dismissing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday.Hardik, after three overs, had given just seven runs and picked two wickets. Buttler wins IPL Orange Cap, finishes as tournament's leading run-scorer with 863 runs Hardik had Samson caught at point in the ninth over before getting Buttler caught behind in the 13th over. Hardik returned to remove Shimron Hetmyer to finish with figures of 3 for 17.This is now the best bowling figure by an Indian pacer in an IPL final. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :