Hardik Pandya's 3 for 17 against Rajasthan Royals best by an Indian pacer in IPL final

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya broke the back of Rajasthan Royals' batting by dismissing Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

Hardik, after three overs, had given just seven runs and picked two wickets.

Buttler wins IPL Orange Cap, finishes as tournament's leading run-scorer with 863 runs

Hardik had Samson caught at point in the ninth over before getting Buttler caught behind in the 13th over. Hardik returned to remove Shimron Hetmyer to finish with figures of 3 for 17.

This is now the best bowling figure by an Indian pacer in an IPL final.