Buttler wins IPL 2022 Orange Cap, finishes as tournament's leading run-scorer with 863 runs

Jos Buttler won the IPL 2022 Orange Cup on Sunday. The Orange Cap is awarded to the tournament's leading run-scorer.

The Rajasthan Royals opener ended with 863 runs at an average of 57.33 with four hundreds and four half-centuries at a strike-rate of 149.05.

Buttler was out for a 35-ball 39 off Hardik Pandya's bowling in the 13th over.

IPL Final LIVE, GT vs RR: Latest pictures, social media updates; Twitter praises Hardik's record spell against Rajasthan

Buttler goes past Warner for most runs in IPL season, Kohli still on top

Buttler also surpassed David Warner's tally of 848 runs during Sunrisers Hyderabad's title-winning season in 2016. He is now the second highest run-scorer in an IPL season. Virat Kohli's record of 973 runs in the same season is likely to remain untouched.