IPL Final Records ahead of KKR vs SRH: Most runs, wickets, catches; Highest individual score, best bowling figures

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Published : May 26, 2024 10:33 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
CSK’s Suresh Raina plays a shot during the 2018 IPL final.
CSK’s Suresh Raina plays a shot during the 2018 IPL final. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK’s Suresh Raina plays a shot during the 2018 IPL final. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

This will be KKR’s third IPL final appearance, with the last one coming in 2021 when it faltered by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Here are all the major IPL final stats and records ahead of the KKR vs SRH final:

MOST RUNS IN IPL FINALS

Player Name Innings Runs Average Strike Rate High Score
1. Suresh Raina (CSK) 8 249 35.57 150.00 73
2. Shane Watson (CSK, RR, RCB) 4 236 78.66 163.88 117*
3. Rohit Sharma (DC, MI) 6 183 30.50 129.78 68
4. Murali Vijay (CSK) 4 181 45.25 147.15 95
Highest individual score in IPL finals
1. Shane Watson (CSK) - 117* vs SRH (2018)
2. Wriddhiman Saha (KXIP) - 115* vs KKR (2014)
3. B Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 96 vs CSK (2023)
4. Murali Vijay (CSK) - 95 vs RCB (2011)

MOST WICKETS IN IPL FINAL

Player Name Innings Wickets Average Economy Best Bowling Figures
1. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) 7 10 24.10 9.77 4/42
2. Mitchell Johnson (PBKS, MI) 3 7 12.28 7.16 3/26
3. Albie Morkel (CSK) 5 6 19.83 7.00 2/12
4. Shardul Thakur (CSK) 4 6 18.83 8.69 3/38
Best bowling figures in IPL finals
1. Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16 in four overs vs Deccan Chargers (2009)
2. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 4/42 in four overs vs MI (2013)
3. Karanveer Singh (KXIP) - 4/54 in four overs vs KKR (2014)
4. R Ashwin (CSK) - 3/16 in four overs vs RCB (2011)
Most catches in IPL finals
1. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 8 in 11 innings (as a wicket-keeper)
2. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 6 in 8 innings
3. Suresh Raina (CSK) - 6 in 8 innings

