Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to bring home a third IPL title as it takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
This will be KKR’s third IPL final appearance, with the last one coming in 2021 when it faltered by 27 runs to Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.
Here are all the major IPL final stats and records ahead of the KKR vs SRH final:
MOST RUNS IN IPL FINALS
|Player Name
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|High Score
|1. Suresh Raina (CSK)
|8
|249
|35.57
|150.00
|73
|2. Shane Watson (CSK, RR, RCB)
|4
|236
|78.66
|163.88
|117*
|3. Rohit Sharma (DC, MI)
|6
|183
|30.50
|129.78
|68
|4. Murali Vijay (CSK)
|4
|181
|45.25
|147.15
|95
Highest individual score in IPL finals
MOST WICKETS IN IPL FINAL
|Player Name
|Innings
|Wickets
|Average
|Economy
|Best Bowling Figures
|1. Dwayne Bravo (CSK)
|7
|10
|24.10
|9.77
|4/42
|2. Mitchell Johnson (PBKS, MI)
|3
|7
|12.28
|7.16
|3/26
|3. Albie Morkel (CSK)
|5
|6
|19.83
|7.00
|2/12
|4. Shardul Thakur (CSK)
|4
|6
|18.83
|8.69
|3/38
Best bowling figures in IPL finals
Most catches in IPL finals
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL Final Records ahead of KKR vs SRH: Most runs, wickets, catches; Highest individual score, best bowling figures
- Marchand continues Paris Olympic build-up with 100 fly win in California
- VAN 1-2 MIA Highlights, MLS: Inter Miami defeats Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- NBA Playoffs 2023-24: Celtics surge late vs Pacers, take 3-0 lead in East finals
- Ten Hag leaves it late with FA Cup triumph as Man United exit looms
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE