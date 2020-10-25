Sam Curran: We've all been impressed with Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Sam Curran said the Dubai pitch on Sunday was similar to the one back home at the Chepauk stadium and that was a major reason for his side's eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 IPL.

"We were trying to get a win. The pitch was quite similar to the Chennai pitch. And what a knock it was from Ruturaj Gaikwad," Curran told during the post-match interview.

FOLLOW LIVE | RR vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online: Royals strike as Archer stunner packs off Ishan; Suryakumar motors on

Curran, 22, claimed that he took a leaf out of his older brother Tom's book as he nailed the slower balls to get the better of the RCB batsmen.

"It was one of those wickets which didn't have much pace in it. So tried to bowl the off-cutters and luckily it came off. I've been looking to work on the back of the hand slower ball, something my brother (Tom Curran) bowls well," he added.

Gaikwad won the player of the match award for his unbeaten 51-ball 65 against RCB, and Curran, with figures of 3/19, was a close contender as well. The England all-rounder lauded the Indian opener after the game.

"To be honest we all have been impressed with him (Gaikwad). He'll get that confidence for the next few games. It's good for his confidence to get such a score against a side like RCB," he signed off.