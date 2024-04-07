MagazineBuy Print

Most runs in one over in IPL: Mumbai Indians’ Romario Shepherd smashes 32 against Delhi Capitals

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Shepherd hammered Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours to power Mumbai to 234 for five in 20 overs.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 17:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Romario Shepherd of Mumbai Indians plays a shot.
Romario Shepherd of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
infoIcon

Romario Shepherd of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS FOR IPL

Mumbai Indians batter Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the last over of the innings against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The West Indian hammered South African pacer Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours to power Mumbai to 234 for five in 20 overs. This was the sixth most expensive over in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

MOST RUNS OFF ONE OVER IN IPL
37 - Chris Gayle off Prasanth Parameswaran (RCB vs KTK, Bengaluru; 2011)
37 - Ravindra Jadeja off Harshal Patel (CSK vs RCB, Mumbai; 2021)
35 - Pat Cummins off Daniel Sams (KKR vs MI, Pune; 2022)
33 - Suresh Raina off Parvinder Awana (CSK vs KXIP, Mumbai; 2014)
33 - Manoj Tiwary & Chris Gayle off Ravi Bopara (KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata; 2010)
32 - Romario Shepherd off Anrich Nortje (MI vs DC, Mumbai; 2024)

