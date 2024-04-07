Most runs in one over in IPL: Mumbai Indians’ Romario Shepherd smashes 32 against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians batter Romario Shepherd smashed 32 runs off the last over of the innings against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
The West Indian hammered South African pacer Anrich Nortje for four sixes and two fours to power Mumbai to 234 for five in 20 overs. This was the sixth most expensive over in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
MOST RUNS OFF ONE OVER IN IPL
