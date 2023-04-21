IPL News

IPL Playoffs to be played in Chennai, Ahmedabad; Narendra Modi Stadium to host final

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 21 April, 2023 19:27 IST
The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the final of IPL 2023.

The Playoffs and final of IPL 2023 will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 26 and 28, respectively.

The final in the 2022 edition, won by Gujarat Titans, was played at the same venue as well.

DateMatchVenue
May 23Qualifier 1M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 24EliminatorM.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
May 26Qualifier 2Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
May 28FinalNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

