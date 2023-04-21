The Playoffs and final of IPL 2023 will be played from May 23 to May 28 in Chennai and Ahmedabad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Friday.

The Qualifier 1 will be held on May 23 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium followed by the Eliminator on May 24.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host Qualifier 2 and the final on May 26 and 28, respectively.

The final in the 2022 edition, won by Gujarat Titans, was played at the same venue as well.

Date Match Venue May 23 Qualifier 1 M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 24 Eliminator M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai May 26 Qualifier 2 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 28 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

