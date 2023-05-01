IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after LSG vs RCB match

IPL Points Table: RCB beat LSG by 18 runs in a low-scoring thriller to move to fifth in the league table, while LSG missed a chance to go top. 

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 01 May, 2023 23:46 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates a wicket with teammates in a match against Luckow Super Giants.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Glenn Maxwell celebrates a wicket with teammates in a match against Luckow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: ANI/IPL Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore executed a thrilling low-score defence against Lucknow Super Giants to move to fifth in the Indian Premier League points table.

LSG missed a chance to go top of the table, after failing to chase down a lowly target of 127.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs RCB match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans86212+0.638
2Rajasthan Royals95410+0.800
3Lucknow Super Giants94410+0.639
4Chennai Super Kings95410+0.329
5Royal Challengers Bangalore95410-0.030
6Punjab Kings95410-0.447
7Mumbai Indians8448-0.502
8Kolkata Knight Riders9366-0.147
9Sunrisers Hyderabad8356-0.577
10Delhi Capitals8264-0.898

(Updated till the LSG vs RCB match on May 1)

