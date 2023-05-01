IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after LSG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore executed a thrilling low-score defence against Lucknow Super Giants to move to fifth in the Indian Premier League points table.
LSG missed a chance to go top of the table, after failing to chase down a lowly target of 127.
Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs RCB match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|8
|6
|2
|12
|+0.638
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.800
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|9
|4
|4
|10
|+0.639
|4
|Chennai Super Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|+0.329
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.030
|6
|Punjab Kings
|9
|5
|4
|10
|-0.447
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|4
|4
|8
|-0.502
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|9
|3
|6
|6
|-0.147
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|3
|5
|6
|-0.577
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|8
|2
|6
|4
|-0.898
(Updated till the LSG vs RCB match on May 1)