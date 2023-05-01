IPL 2023 Points Table Updated: Latest standings after LSG vs RCB match

Royal Challengers Bangalore executed a thrilling low-score defence against Lucknow Super Giants to move to fifth in the Indian Premier League points table.

LSG missed a chance to go top of the table, after failing to chase down a lowly target of 127.

Here is the updated points table after the LSG vs RCB match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 12 +0.638 2 Rajasthan Royals 9 5 4 10 +0.800 3 Lucknow Super Giants 9 4 4 10 +0.639 4 Chennai Super Kings 9 5 4 10 +0.329 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 5 4 10 -0.030 6 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 10 -0.447 7 Mumbai Indians 8 4 4 8 -0.502 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 3 6 6 -0.147 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 -0.577 10 Delhi Capitals 8 2 6 4 -0.898

(Updated till the LSG vs RCB match on May 1)