IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to jump to the seventh position on the points table.

Earlier today, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs to move to fifth position and keep its hopes alive for playoffs qualification. RR also succumbed to its biggest defeat in IPL history and registered the lowest total of this season.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs KKR match:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 16 +0.761 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 5 15 +0.381 3 Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 14 -0.117 4 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 5 13 +0.309 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 6 6 12 +0.166 6 Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 12 +0.140 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 -0.256 8 Punjab Kings 12 6 6 12 -0.268 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 8 -0.471 10 Delhi Capitals 12 4 8 8 -0.686

* Updated after CSK vs KKR match on May 14