IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to jump to the seventh position on the points table.
Earlier today, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs to move to fifth position and keep its hopes alive for playoffs qualification. RR also succumbed to its biggest defeat in IPL history and registered the lowest total of this season.
Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs KKR match:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|16
|+0.761
|2
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|5
|15
|+0.381
|3
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|14
|-0.117
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|5
|13
|+0.309
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|6
|6
|12
|+0.166
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|12
|+0.140
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|12
|-0.256
|8
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|6
|12
|-0.268
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|8
|-0.471
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|4
|8
|8
|-0.686
* Updated after CSK vs KKR match on May 14