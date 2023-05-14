IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after CSK vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to jump to seventh position in the points table.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 14 May, 2023 23:13 IST
Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders in action.

Rinku Singh of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday to jump to the seventh position on the points table.

Earlier today, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 112 runs to move to fifth position and keep its hopes alive for playoffs qualification. RR also succumbed to its biggest defeat in IPL history and registered the lowest total of this season.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs KKR match:

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Gujarat Titans128416+0.761
2Chennai Super Kings137515+0.381
3Mumbai Indians127514-0.117
4Lucknow Super Giants 126513+0.309
5Royal Challengers Bangalore126612+0.166
6Rajasthan Royals136712+0.140
7Kolkata Knight Riders 136712-0.256
8Punjab Kings126612-0.268
9Sunrisers Hyderabad11478-0.471
10Delhi Capitals12488-0.686

* Updated after CSK vs KKR match on May 14

