Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Here are the latest points table standings after the CSK vs SRH match.
Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs SRH match.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+1.043
|2
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.709
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|8
|+0.355
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.192
|5
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.068
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.164
|7
|Punjab Kings
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.298
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|2
|4
|4
|+0.214
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.794
|10
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.183