IPL News

IPL 2023 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad, stands third

A look at the updated points table after the CSK vs SRH match that Chennai won by seven wickets against Hyderabad.

Team Sportstar
21 April, 2023 23:43 IST
21 April, 2023 23:43 IST
MS Dhoni congratulates Devon Conway after the opener secured a win for Chennai against Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni congratulates Devon Conway after the opener secured a win for Chennai against Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

A look at the updated points table after the CSK vs SRH match that Chennai won by seven wickets against Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Here are the latest points table standings after the CSK vs SRH match.

Here is the updated points table after the CSK vs SRH match.

PositionTeamsMatches Won LostPoints NRR
1Rajasthan Royals6428+1.043
2Lucknow Super Giants6428+0.709
3Chennai Super Kings6428+0.355
4Gujarat Titans5326+0.192
5Royal Challengers Bangalore6336-0.068
6Mumbai Indians5326-0.164
7Punjab Kings6336-0.298
8Kolkata Knight Riders6244+0.214
9Sunrisers Hyderabad6244-0.794
10Delhi Capitals6152-1.183

Read more stories on IPL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

IPL 2023: Trent Boult on the first-over catch drama, Rajasthan’s successful chase vs Gujarat and RR’s batting

WATCH: LSG vs SRH match highlights and analysis in five minutes

IPL 2023: Vyshak Vijaykumar thrilled about three-wicket haul on debut for RCB

Slide shows

CSK vs SRH, Match in images, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match in pictures

DC vs MI Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma ends half-century drought as Mumbai Indians snaps losing streak

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us