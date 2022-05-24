IPL News GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, IPL 2022, head to head, toss updates and where to watch IPL RR vs GT live: Here are head to head stats, predicted playing 11, Dream11 prediction, toss updates from the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 May, 2022 12:25 IST Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya with teammate Shubman Gill. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 24 May, 2022 12:25 IST Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The winner will directly qualify for the final while the losing team will face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.RR VS GT PLAYING XIRajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, James Neesham , Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.Gujarat Titans:DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju SamsonBatters: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi JaiswalAll-rounders: R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya (c)Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, M. Shami, Rashid KhanTeam Composition: RR 6: 5 GT Credits Left: 0.0 IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Rejuvenated Royals take aim at relentless Titans RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS UPDATESTOTAL MATCHES: 14TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNSRR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETSCSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNSRCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETSRR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETSMI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNSPBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNSDC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNSSRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETSRR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETSRR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETSKKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNSGT Complete SquadHardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.RR Complete SquadSanju Samson (c) (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH RR vs GT LIVE?The IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aired live on the Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be available on Disney+Hotstar.