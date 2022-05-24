GT vs RR IPL Qualifier 1 Dream11 Fantasy Prediction, IPL 2022, head to head, toss updates and where to watch

Rajasthan Royals will face Gujarat Titans in IPL Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The winner will directly qualify for the final while the losing team will face the winner of the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RR VS GT PLAYING XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, James Neesham , Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (vc), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya (c)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, M. Shami, Rashid Khan

Team Composition: RR 6: 5 GT Credits Left: 0.0

IPL 2022, Qualifier 1: Rejuvenated Royals take aim at relentless Titans

RAJASTHAN ROYALS TOSS UPDATES

TOTAL MATCHES: 14

TOSSES WON: 8 LOST: 6

RESULTS AFTER WINNING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 3/8 MATCHES LOST - 5/8

RESULTS AFTER LOSING TOSS: MATCHES WON - 2/6 MATCHES LOST - 4/6

RR V PBKS - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 4 RUNS

RR V DC - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 3 WICKETS

CSK V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 45 RUNS

RCB V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 10 WICKETS

RR V KKR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 6 WICKETS

MI V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V SRH - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 55 RUNS

PBKS V RR - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR WON BY 2 RUNS

DC V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 33 RUNS

SRH V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR vs RCB - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 7 WICKETS

RR V CSK - RR WON THE TOSS - RR CHOSE TO FIELD - RR WON BY 7 WICKETS

RR V MI - RR LOST THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO BAT - RR LOST BY 9 WICKETS

KKR V RR - RR WON THE TOSS - RR FORCED TO FIELD - RR LOST BY 86 RUNS