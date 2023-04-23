Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc)
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana
Team Composition: KKR 6:5 MI | Credits Left: 9.5
Andre Russell needs five sixes to become only the third batter to complete 600 T20 sixes.
KKR Impact Player options: Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy.
CSK Impact Player options: Ambati Rayudu, Shaikh Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, R Hangargekar
CSK Predicted XI (batting first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Predicted XI (bowling first): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh.
Can KKR get past the Conway-Gaikwad threat early tonight?
MS Dhoni is relishing every bit of the last phase of his career. Here’s what MSD had to say after CSK’s last win at home.
KKR Predicted XI (batting first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer , Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR predicted XI (bowling first): Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (wk), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma.
Led by the astute M.S. Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings will look to carry its winning momentum and consolidate its position in the top half of the Indian Premier League table when it meets Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday.
Having won its last two matches, CSK will be high on confidence. Its batting mainstay Devon Conway and effective all-rounders, such as Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali, will continue to be the core of the side.
Notwithstanding the presence of promising pacers Tushar Deshpande and Akash Singh, CSK’s bowling strength lies in its spin department – also comprising Maheesh Teekshana and Mitchell Santner.
Rain gods permitting, it will be a fascinating duel as KKR also relies a lot on its spin department of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma and Anukul Roy.
KKR’s batters have performed well, barring their odd flop-show in the loss against Delhi Capitals. The host will try to perform better in both PowerPlays to reverse its three-match losing streak. KKR may need its top batters Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh to fire to script its third win of IPL 2023.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Litton Das(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Mandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai
Chennai Super Kings Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Which TV channels will broadcast KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 match?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be telecast live across the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST.
Where is the KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 live streaming available?
The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinemas app/website.