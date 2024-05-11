KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets

A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders will take on an already knocked-out Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 33 MI won: 23 KKR: 10 Tied: 0 Last result: KKR won by 24 runs (Mumbai, 2024)

MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN KOLKATA Matches played: 10 MI won: 7 KKR won: 3 Tie: 0 Last result: KKR won by 34 runs (2019)

KKR OVERALL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS Matches played: 87 Won: 51 Lost: 36 Tied: 1 Last result: Beat DC by 7 wickets (2024) KKR Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs PK (2024) KKR Lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Rohit Sharma (MI) 27 935 42.50 129.68 109* Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 19 579 41.35 152.36 59 Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 349 23.26 115.94 64

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES