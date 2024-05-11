MagazineBuy Print

KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets

Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Published : May 11, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders in action.
Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders in action. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders will take on an already knocked-out Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
MI won: 23
KKR: 10
Tied: 0
Last result: KKR won by 24 runs (Mumbai, 2024)
MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN KOLKATA
Matches played: 10
MI won: 7
KKR won: 3
Tie: 0
Last result: KKR won by 34 runs (2019)
KKR OVERALL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 87
Won: 51
Lost: 36
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat DC by 7 wickets (2024)
KKR Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs PK (2024)
KKR Lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)

MOST RUNS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Rohit Sharma (MI) 27 935 42.50 129.68 109*
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) 19 579 41.35 152.36 59
Gautam Gambhir (KKR) 15 349 23.26 115.94 64

MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 22 25 6.80 23.44 4/15
Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 17 23 7.60 20.78 5/10
Lasith Malinga (MI) 17 12 8.27 32.08 4/14

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
