KKR vs MI, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians; overall stats, most runs, wickets

A high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders will take on an already knocked-out Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 33
MI won: 23
KKR: 10
Tied: 0
Last result: KKR won by 24 runs (Mumbai, 2024)
MI vs KKR HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL IN KOLKATA
Matches played: 10
MI won: 7
KKR won: 3
Tie: 0
Last result: KKR won by 34 runs (2019)
KKR OVERALL RECORD AT EDEN GARDENS
Matches played: 87
Won: 51
Lost: 36
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat DC by 7 wickets (2024)
KKR Highest score: 261/6 (20) vs PK (2024)
KKR Lowest score: 108 (18.1) vs MI (2018)
MOST RUNS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|27
|935
|42.50
|129.68
|109*
|Suryakumar Yadav (MI)
|19
|579
|41.35
|152.36
|59
|Gautam Gambhir (KKR)
|15
|349
|23.26
|115.94
|64
MOST WICKETS IN KKR vs MI IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|22
|25
|6.80
|23.44
|4/15
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|17
|23
|7.60
|20.78
|5/10
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|17
|12
|8.27
|32.08
|4/14
