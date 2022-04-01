KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11 today's match live, toss news, head to head records

Hello and welcome to live updates from the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

All-time head-to-head: Overall: 29, KKR: 19, PBKS: 10

HS (KKR) vs PBKS: 245/6

LS (KKR) vs PBKS: 109/10

HS (PBKS) vs KKR: 214/8

LS (PBKS) vs KKR: 119/6

Last 5 games H2H: KKR: 3, PBKS: 2

Last H2H: PBKS won by five wickets, KKR 165/7 (20) - 168/5 (19.3) PBKS

Last 5 match results:

Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets

Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets

When will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match start?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30pm IST, on Friday, April 1.

Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match on TV in India?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD in India.

Where can you live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match in India?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.