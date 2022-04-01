IPL News KKR vs PBKS Predicted Playing 11 today's match live, toss news, head to head records IPL live: Here's a look at the head-to-head numbers, toss history, predicted playing 11 for tonight's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 April, 2022 11:59 IST Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan celebrate Punjab's win over Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar Last Updated: 01 April, 2022 11:59 IST Hello and welcome to live updates from the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head:All-time head-to-head: Overall: 29, KKR: 19, PBKS: 10HS (KKR) vs PBKS: 245/6LS (KKR) vs PBKS: 109/10HS (PBKS) vs KKR: 214/8LS (PBKS) vs KKR: 119/6Last 5 games H2H: KKR: 3, PBKS: 2Last H2H: PBKS won by five wickets, KKR 165/7 (20) - 168/5 (19.3) PBKS IPL 2022: Matches in Maharashtra to allow 50 per cent attendance from April 5 Last 5 match results:Punjab Kings won by 5 wicketsKolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wicketsKings XI Punjab won by 8 wicketsKolkata Knight Riders won by 2 runsKolkata Knight Riders won by 7 wickets IPL 2022: Back at KKR, Umesh Yadav making an impact When will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match start?Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30pm IST, on Friday, April 1.Where can you watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match on TV in India?Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be aired on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1HD in India.Where can you live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match in India?Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.