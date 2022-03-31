IPL 2022: Matches in Maharashtra to allow 50 per cent attendance from April 5

The Indian Premier League (IPL) games in Maharashtra are set to witness double spectator attendance from April 5 than in the first week of the tournament, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to allow 50 per cent attendance at all four venues.

The Hindu understands that following a green signal from the Government of Maharashtra, the BCCI has directed the Mumbai Cricket Association and the Maharashtra Cricket Association to make arrangements for 50 per cent attendance from April 5.

A BCCI official confirmed that besides making the logistical and security arrangements, the ticketing partners has also been issued relevant instructions.

The development comes hours after the state government has lifted all the COVID-19 curbs starting April 1. Before the start of the IPL, the BCCI in consultation with the state government had announced that all four IPL venues will be allowed 25 per cent in-stadia attendance.

Sources in the BCCI and MCA confirmed that a revised notification from the state government has been issued and the capacity at all the four venues will be doubled starting with Rajasthan Royals’ clash versus Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium on April 5.