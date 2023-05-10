IPL News

KKR vs RR: Boult calls for caution against Russell, says need to have clear plan against him

Russell was back to his best when he blazed his way to a 23-ball 42 to set up KKR’s five-wicket win over Punjab Kings in its previous IPL match.

KOLKATA 10 May, 2023
Trent Boult during the press conference on the eve of KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match.

Rajasthan Royals pace spearhead Trent Boult on Wednesday said the team needs to be clear in its plan against big-hitting Andre Russell, who returned to form against Punjab Kings in Kolkata Knight Riders last IPL match.

Russell was back to his best when he blazed his way to a 23-ball 42 to set up KKR’s five-wicket win over the Kings in their previous IPL match.

“Russell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has 600-plus sixes (603) in the format. He’s a guy you need to be extremely clear about your plan,” Boult said on the eve of the match against KKR.

“I’ve managed to get him out a couple of times. But you got to be very, very precise with how you bowl to him. He is a big player for KKR, Rinku Singh obviously has helped him and become a good death overs player as well,” said the Kiwi speedster.

RR failed to defend 200-plus totals twice in its last three matches and Boult said it showed the quality of the tournament.

“It shows the standard of quality in the IPL at the moment. No score is safe, we have seen some incredible chases, 90 per cent of the games probably have come down to the last over. It’s just high quality. You’ve got to respect players, it’s been exciting cricket.” Boult further said he has a lot to offer and is looking forward to bowl at the iconic Eden Gardens.

“I would love to take more wickets. it’s a tough format. I’ve enjoyed some success at the start of the tournament. I think I’ve a lot to offer, I’m taking every game as it comes,” Boult, who has picked up 10 wickets from eight matches this season, said.

“The wicket also has pace and bounce does swing around a little bit, I personally enjoy bowling here,” he said.

Having endured four losses in last five matches, RR is facing must-win scenarios in its remaining three games, and Boult said it’s time to shift the momentum.

“We have had some great games, last four losses one of those games. I always believe it’s a momentum game, it’s time to flip that momentum.”

