Kolkata Knight Riders started the IPL 2024 final in roaring fashion as it reduced Sunrisers Hyderabad to 21 for three inside the first five overs of the game in Chennai on Sunday.
What is the lowest score recorded in an IPL final?
Chennai Super Kings’ total of 125 for nine against Mumbai Indians in 2013 is the lowest total in an IPL final.
Chasing a 149-run target, CSK stumbled to 125 with MI pacer Lasith Malinga getting two wickets in the first over to set the ball rolling. Mitchell Johnson and Harbhajan Singh added two wickets each as Mumbai Indians clinched its first ever IPL title.
What is the lowest 1st innings score in an IPL final?
The lowest first innings score in an IPL final was recorded by Mumbai Indians in the 2017 title clash against Rising Pune Super Giants.
Rohit Sharma’s men could only manage 129 for eight in the first essay, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring for the side with a 38-ball 47.
But MI succeeded in defending the meagre total, with RPSG falling one run short of the target. Super Giants’ tally of 128 for six is also the second-lowest score in an IPL final.
KKR vs SRH, IPL 2024 Final: What is the lowest total recorded in an IPL final?
